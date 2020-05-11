Fox Sets 2020-2021 TV Schedule: 9-1-1 for Midseason, The Masked Singer for Fall

Fox's 2020-2021 fall TV schedule is going to look mighty different compared to last season. The network announced its keeping many of its big players benched until midseason, aside from The Masked Singer and Masterchef Junior. Previously ordered shows for the 2019-2020 season, Filthy Rich and Next, are now leading the new fall TV line-up.

In a twist, LA's Finest starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, which was originally made for NBC but eventually aired on Spectrum, will now make its network debut on Fox.

Sunday night standbys The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy will return in the fall season. Look for 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Duncanville, Hell's Kitchen, new comedy Call Me Kat starring Mayim Bialik with Bialik and Jim Parsons executive producing, and animated comedies The Great North and Housebroken all midseason Fox.