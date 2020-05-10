Diplo Confirms He Welcomed His First Child With Model Jevon King on Mother's Day

Diplo has confirmed that he welcomed his first child with former Miss Universe pageant contestant Jevon King.

The 30-year-old model had shared on social media back in October 2019 that she was expecting her first child along with a photo of her growing baby bump.

"Something about feeling you growing inside me makes me feel so complete. I love you so much already. I can't wait to hold you , smell you and be loved by you unconditionally," she shared on Instagram at the time. "Usually I turn up for my birthday but this year is a different kind of turn up, we celebrate you!"

On March 20, 2020, Jevon announced the arrival of her baby boy Pace on social media. "So in love," she wrote in another picture.

Now, on Mother's Day, the DJ confirmed on Instagram that he welcomed his first child with Jevon earlier this year. Aside from sharing a picture of his ex Kathryn Lockhart and his mother Barbara Jean Cox—he also shared a picture of Jevon with their son Pace.