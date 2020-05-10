Malika Celebrates Her First Mother's Day with Heartfelt Post

by Pamela Avila | Sun., May. 10, 2020 3:10 PM
Malika Haqq is celebrating her first Mother's Day with her baby boy Ace.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star announced the arrival of her little bundle of joy on March 14 and since then has continued to update her fans and followers on this new chapter in her life as a mother.
This Mother's Day weekend the 37-year-old took to Instagram to share some heartfelt words about the joy the arrival of Ace has brought into her life.
"Grateful for the road that led me to you," she wrote, alongside a picture of her holding her beautiful baby boy. "God chose me to be yours and I am better because of you, Ace."
She went on, "Your spirit has given my life meaning and defined what love is for me, abundant & unconditional. It hasn't always been easy, but you are easy to love. You have the sweetest smile I have ever known. I look forward to our life—all the joys we will experience and lessons we will learn together. As you explore life innocently, I will always try to catch you before you fall and when you do fall, I'll show you how to get back up again."
Malika concluded her Mother's Day post, "I promise to guide you to no end... You are the vow I will never break. You are my person. I love you so much baby boy."
The reality TV star first announced she was expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis in September of 2019.
"The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better," Malika said at the time during an episode of her Facebook Watch show Side by Side. "The greatest blessing that I've always wanted but didn't know I was going to get, is finally here."
The new mother shared a cute pic of her baby boy Ace in March, writing, "Best week of my life." Additionally, she says she's "grateful" for her baby boy in a sweet Mother's Day Instagram. "God chose me to be yours and I am better because of you, Ace. Your spirit has given my life meaning and defined what love is for me, abundant & unconditional."
