Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Reveal Their Second Baby's Gender in Mother's Day Post

It's a very Happy Mother's Day for Eniko Hart!

In a loving Mother's Day Instagram post, hubby Kevin Hartshared the gender of their second baby, just two months after they revealed the pregnancy.

"Happy Mother's Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine," Kevin wrote. "We love you @enikohart ....And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl....Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!!"

"God is unbelievable," the 40-year-old comedian continued. "We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey."

This will be the married couple's second child together, who'll be joining their two-year-old son, Kenzo Kash. Kevin also has two children from his previous marriage, 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix.