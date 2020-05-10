Kristen Wiig Sends Love to Moms During Her At-Home SNL Monologue

Kristen Wiig began last night's Saturday Night Live monologue in bed before stepping into a bedazzled outfit and parading around her home.

"You want some biscuits with this tea!?" the actress asked before flashing her chest. "Let's start the show!"

Wiig then got comfy, sliding onto a shag carpet surrounded by candles. The romantic setting wasn't exactly one associated with sending momma some love.

"This is the Mother's Day show and at SNL, it's a very special time to celebrate moms," Wiig said. "Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can't be with my mom on this Mother's Day. So, I hope it's okay, I would like to tell her I love her and send her good luck."

Wiig then flashed a photo of a weightlifter with her own face photoshopped in, joking that her mother was in a Zoom-based bodybuilding competition.

"I've been thinking lately," she continued. "I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I'm feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I'm so thankful for all the things she's taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself."