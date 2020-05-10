Pregnant Gigi Hadid Says She Hopes to "Emulate" Her Mom Yolanda

A Mother's Day to remember!

Gigi Hadid is showing her mom just how much she loves her on this special holiday, while also enjoying her first celebration as a soon-to-be momma herself. As many know, the supermodel is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik.

On Sunday morning, the 25-year-old star took a moment on Instagram to pay tribute to Yolanda Hadid.

"Best I could ever ask for," Gigi's sweet post began. "Happy Mother's Day to the one I'll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!"

The supermodel included a throwback photo of her and her mom enjoying a beach day when she was a toddler. The picture also showed a pregnant Yolanda, who was possibly carrying Bella Hadid or Anwar Hadid.

"Thank you my love," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star commented with a heart and praying hands emoji.