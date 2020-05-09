Andy Cohen Says His Son Benjamin and Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt Will Be 'Best Friends'

A lifelong friendship awaits Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's sons.

The 51-year-old TV host took some time while in quarantine to answer a few fan questions on his Instagram Story on Saturday.

One follower asked Cohen about his 15-month-old Benjamin Allen Cohen and if he thought he would "be best friends" with Cooper's newborn son Wyatt Morgan Cooper. Cohen's response was simply a sweet selfie of himself with a thumbs up agreeing that the two boys would indeed be best friends as they get older.

Following the arrival of Wyatt in late April, Cohen had the sweetest response to Cooper's little bundle of joy.

"'New life, new hope!'" the Bravo star gushed on Instagram. "Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time! I know a friend who can't wait to meet you!"

During his Instagram Q&A this weekend, Cohen also shared with fans that he'd "love" to have more children in the future and that his son Benjamin keeps him "hopeful" during these unprecedented times.