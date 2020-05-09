Hannah Brown's Mom Appears to Throw Shade at Her Daughter's Ex Jed Wyatt

Is Hannah Brown's mom throwing shade at one of her former exes?

On Friday, Hannah's mom Susanne Brown took to Instagram on Friday to wish her youngest a happy birthday but in doing so, fans are speculating that she might have also thrown shade at a former Bachelorette winner Jed Wyatt.

"Thank you God for letting him stay with me a little bit longer. You listened to my prayers and he is going to have a wonderful life," Hannah's mom wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her brother Patrick Browm. "Best Mother's Day anyone could ask for and I don't have a son in law that hurts my ears when he sings!!! [prayer hands emoji] answered!!!"

Hannah commented on her mom's post writing, "Mother. we should probably make some edits to this."

It seems as though Hannah was referring to the later part of her mom's post that might have been shade at Jed, who appeared on season 15 of The Bachelorette.