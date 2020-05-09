Soccer Star Alex Morgan Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Congrats are in order!

Soccer star Alex Morgan has a lot to celebrate ahead of Mother's Day.

The Women's World Cup champion shared the special and exciting news that she gave birth to her first child with husband, Servando Carrasco.

The couple welcomed a baby girl, and gave her an award-winning name to match.

"At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world," Morgan shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her newborn. "She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only."

She added, "My super moon baby."

Servando also posted a heartwarming message about his little one.

"Charlie Elena Carrasco, we love you so much baby girl. Alex you're such a warrior," he wrote with a pic of his baby girl. "5/7/20 - best day of my life."