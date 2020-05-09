Kim Kardashian Says Psalm West Makes "Everything Perfect" in Sweet Birthday Post

Kim Kardashian's baby boy turns one!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star is celebrating Psalm West's first birthday. It's safe to assume her and Kanye West's little one is the center of attention today, especially since this is a major milestone.

"My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today," the SKIMS founder wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable black-and-white video of her son. "Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm."

Grandma Kris Jenner also shared a heartwarming message to the one-year-old on his special day.

"Happy Birthday to our sweet little Psalm!! You are the icing on our family cake precious baby and I love you so much...," she expressed. "Thank you for that delicious smile you give me every single time I see you."

Earlier this year, Kim gushed over her little nugget to E! News and said she truly believes he's a reincarnation of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

"My son, Psalm, is probably the happiest baby alive," she said in an interview with us. "He's always smiling, always happy."