Rock Legend Little Richard Dead at 87

Music has lost one of its brightest stars.

On Saturday morning, news broke that Little Richard had passed away. The music icon and founding father of Rock 'n' Roll was 87 years old.

Known for his incredibly popular hits like "Tutti-Frutti," "Long Tall Sally," "All Around the World" and "Ready Teddy" (to name a few), his decades-long career has inspired and influenced many artists, including some of the biggest: The Beatles, Prince and David Bowie.

Little Richard's bass guitarist, Charles Glenn, told TMZ that the music legend had been sick for nearly two months, but it's unclear what he was sick from and if that's what caused his death.

Moreover, Glenn told the outlet Little Richard passed away in his Tennessee home and was surrounded by his loved ones, which included his brother, sister and son.

The bass guitarist claimed to have spoken to the late star on March 27, with Little Richard asking him to visit him. However, Glenn said due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he wasn't able to.