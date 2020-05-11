Feel Good Fashion: Giuliana Rancic's Janie and Jack Collab Is Beyond Cute and Helps Others

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've followed Giuliana Rancic's breast cancer journey since she first shared it on her show Giuliana & Bill, you know that she is passionate about bringing awareness to the disease that one in eight U.S. women will develop in a lifetime, according to the SEER Cancer Statistics Review.

Now you can join the breast cancer survivor in fighting for the cure in the most fun way possible: by shopping. She has partnered with children's fashion brand Janie and Jack for a Think Pink campaign, featuring over 40 pink clothing items for both children and adults ranging from $9 to $128. Giuliana also appears in the campaign with son Duke.