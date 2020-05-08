Tyler Cameron Reveals the Heartbreaking Reason He's Not Ready to Date Yet

Family comes first for Tyler Cameron.

On the latest episode of E!'s The Rundown, host Erin Limspoke exclusively to The Bachelorette star about the very personal reason he's not jumping back into the dating game just yet.

"I am dating nobody right now," the 27-year-old said. "I've had a lot going on in my life lately. My mom passed. We have this whole quarantine going on, so who the heck can date right now? "

In late February, Tyler and his two brothers faced the unimaginable loss of his mother, Andrea Cameron, who died from a brain aneurysm at 55-years-old.

As Tyler described to Erin, "My main goal right now is focusing on my little brothers, taking care of them and getting them where they need to be. I know I'll be able to get through all this, but my youngest brother… He's 20-years-old. He's a baby."