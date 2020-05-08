EXCLUSIVE!

Tyler Cameron Reveals the Heartbreaking Reason He's Not Ready to Date Yet

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 8, 2020 5:09 PM

Family comes first for Tyler Cameron

On the latest episode of E!'s The Rundown, host Erin Limspoke exclusively to The Bachelorette star about the very personal reason he's not jumping back into the dating game just yet. 

"I am dating nobody right now," the 27-year-old said. "I've had a lot going on in my life lately. My mom passed. We have this whole quarantine going on, so who the heck can date right now? "

In late February, Tyler and his two brothers faced the unimaginable loss of his mother, Andrea Cameron, who died from a brain aneurysm at 55-years-old. 

As Tyler described to Erin, "My main goal right now is focusing on my little brothers, taking care of them and getting them where they need to be. I know I'll be able to get through all this, but my youngest brother… He's 20-years-old. He's a baby."

The "silver lining," Tyler said, of having to self-quarantine in his hometown of Jupiter, Fla. "is that I've gotten to be here for two months post mom's passing. It's been a blessing."

For now, Tyler's focus remains singular. 

"Right now I need to make myself happy," he shared. "I need to take care of myself, take care of my brothers and then once I feel like I'm in a [good] place hopefully I can find someone that can make help me happy and I can help make them happy."

On Saturday, May 9, Tyler will join forces with Erin as she hosts SHEIN Together, a digital entertainment festival streaming on SHEIN's app to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts. 

Head to Snapchat for more episodes of The Rundown, and to hear Tyler's take on the drama between Clare Crawley and his best friend Matt James, press play on the video above! 

