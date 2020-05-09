Scott Disick Worried About His Kids Following Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's Physical Altercation

Would Kourtney Kardashian have apologized to Kim Kardashian if they didn't have their Armenia trip planned?

That very question was addressed in this bonus clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As fans of the show surely know, Kim and Kourtney got into a shocking physical altercation after the KKW Beauty boss criticized her sister's work ethic.

Although the famed sisters were able to make amends, it appears the family were pretty baffled by Kourtney's behavior shortly after the dramatic incident. In the bonus footage above, Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick, discuss the aftermath of the unexpected brawl.

"If I didn't reach out to Kourt, she never would've reached out to me—which is crazy," the Good American mogul relays about a text exchange with the oldest Kardashian.

"She did reach out to me," Kim adds. "And so, she said, 'Can we meet tonight? 'Cause, I have a fitting tomorrow.'"

Upon hearing this, Khloe doubles down and iterates that her sister's actions are "crazy." Understandably, with Kim and Kourtney's Armenia trip around the corner, Scott worries about how the drama will impact his kids Mason (10), Penelope (7) and Reign (5).