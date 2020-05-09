Into the Woods: Spine-Tingling Secrets About the Friday the 13th Franchise

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

King was always proud of being both Friday the 13th's "final girl"—and that the killer turned out to be Jason's mom, turning slasher movie convention on its head. "In terms of women not being victims, or a woman being the killer, it hadn't really been done before," she told Daily Dead in 2016. "And sometimes I think about if it was accidentally empowering women, or if they just wanted to do something that had a twist. And who would have ever guessed that the killer could have been a woman? A sweet lady, too, Betsy Palmer. No one saw that coming."

Adjusted for inflation, the original Friday the 13th remains the highest-grossing movie out of all 12.

King returned for the sequel, in which a traumatized Alice—who wakes up in the hospital at the end of the original and is told there was no sign of anyone or anything else at the lake—is picked off (literally, with an ice pick) right away. "I actually said to them that I would do whatever they needed for the sequel, I was theirs," she said in a Q&A at the Nite Owl Theater in 2018. "And I was very happy—and I never got a script. Didn't even get a script. Then there was a car that picked me up, and little did I know, but I get up there and the crew's almost gone. Everybody had gone. I didn't realize, but they had actually filmed the movie already."

It was one and done originally for Sean Cunningham, who didn't want to do the 1981 sequel, featuring grown-up Jason as the killer (as he/it would be in all the other movies to come as well). But associate producer Steve Miner seized the opportunity to direct Friday the 13th Part II—and Part III in 1982. (A prolific TV and film director, Miner also directed Halloween H20: 20 Years Later in 1998.)