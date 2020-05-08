See How This Mom and Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Recreated Iconic Album Covers

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., May. 8, 2020 1:38 PM
There is no time like the present to get creative.
Photographer Stephanie Girard is normally bustling about on the set of different photoshoots across Los Angeles but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic bringing business to a halt, the artist has had to think outside the box to pass her time. She told NBC LA that inspiration struck when she and her 5-year-old daughter, Lola, were listening to music in the kitchen. "We are a huge music house. We listen to music all the time," Girard shared. "Lola saw an album cover on Alexa and started asking questions about it."
Lola was particularly enamored with Lady Gaga's album, Joanne, and asked her photographer mother to help her achieve the same image. Stephanie said that though she didn't have the typical resources available, she enjoyed the challenge and seeing her daughter have fun with the task. She shared, "Just the pure joy of seeing the end result was super fun. Then it was oh, what other ones can we do!"
So far, they've completed a handful of albums, but she revealed they intend to replicate the artwork of Billie Eilish and then Prince. To see what the mother-daughter duo has accomplished thus far, check out the gallery below!
Stephanie Girard Photography/ RCA Records
Stephanie Girard Photography/ Streamline and Interscope Records
Stephanie Girard Photography/ XL Recordings and Columbia Records
Article continues below
Stephanie Girard Photography/Island Records
Stephanie Girard Photography/Big Machine
Stephanie Girard Photography/Interscope Records and Polydor Records
Article continues below
Stephanie Girard Photography/Vevo
Stephanie Girard Photography/Pete Still/Redferns
All the Celebrities Featured in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's Star-Studded "Stuck With U" Music Video
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?