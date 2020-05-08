See How This Mom and Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Recreated Iconic Album Covers

There is no time like the present to get creative.

Photographer Stephanie Girard is normally bustling about on the set of different photoshoots across Los Angeles but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic bringing business to a halt, the artist has had to think outside the box to pass her time. She told NBC LA that inspiration struck when she and her 5-year-old daughter, Lola, were listening to music in the kitchen. "We are a huge music house. We listen to music all the time," Girard shared. "Lola saw an album cover on Alexa and started asking questions about it."

Lola was particularly enamored with Lady Gaga's album, Joanne, and asked her photographer mother to help her achieve the same image. Stephanie said that though she didn't have the typical resources available, she enjoyed the challenge and seeing her daughter have fun with the task. She shared, "Just the pure joy of seeing the end result was super fun. Then it was oh, what other ones can we do!"