Queen's Brian May Hospitalized With Butt Injury Following "Over-Enthusiastic Gardening"

And we'll keep on gardening till the end...

In the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, Queen's Brian May found himself at a local hospital. But as it turns out, it had nothing to do with COVID-19.

"Reality check! For me. No-the Virus didn't get me yet-thank God. Hope you're all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn't suddenly make the danger go away," Brian shared on Instagram. "But me?? Yes, I've been quiet. Reason? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening."

The rock star continued, "So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I've actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job."

In his Instagram post, the Queen member shared video from his hospital room. He later confirmed that he won't be able to walk—or sleep—for awhile "without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless."