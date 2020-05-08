Feel Good Friday: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

Let's hear it for the nurses and teachers, especially right now!

This week, E! News helped celebrate National Nurses Day, highlighting 17 incredible and brave healthcare workers, and National Teachers Day, shouting out education workers who have gone above and beyond to help their students despite their classrooms currently being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this week's round-up of Feel Good Friday stories, we've got two such examples of teachers going out of their way to lift their students' spirits, as well as two nurses who traveled from Arkansas to New York to do their part and two delivery men taking small acts of kindness to make a big impact on their customers' lives.

Plus, John Cena paid a sweet visit to one of his biggest fans who is currently battling a rare form of cancer, showing up to his home with special gifts to help make one of his dreams come true.