Lucifer Season 4 Deleted Scene: Eve Does Her Best to Warn Lucifer, But...

The wait for new Lucifer is rough, we know, but here's a treat: An exclusive deleted scene from the Lucifer season four finale.

In the exclusive scene above, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) are reviewing a case when Lucifer gets a surprise visit from Eve (Inbar Lavi). "This isn't the first time I've had a stalker and I'm sure it won't be the last," Lucifer tells her. "But, Eve, I care about you, I really do, but you really need to move on for your own sake."

She's in total agreement, but has something else in mind: Lucifer getting out of Los Angeles. Remember, she was trying to save him.

"If anyone gets LA in the divorce, it's me," he tells her.