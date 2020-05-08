Meet the Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 (Now Staying Put on VH1)

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 8, 2020 9:10 AM

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is staying put. Previously slated to air on Showtime this summer, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will now air on VH1 starting Friday, June 5 due to the impact of the coronavirus and various scheduling adjustments.

For season five of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, the 10 competing queens will face a new challenge.

"For All Stars 5, we've come up with a new twist that is so twisted it's guaranteed to twist your twisted minds," RuPaul, the Emmy-winning host and executive producer of the series, said in a statement.

The last queen standing will get a prize of $100,000, the champion crown and a spot in the Drag Race hall of fame.

Meet the queens competing in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season five below.

Ongina

A season one veteran, Ongina and her bald head captured the audience's attention. Will she make up for lost time and take her spot in the hall of fame?

Alexis Mateo

A veteran of season three and All Stars season one, Alexis Mateo fell short of the top prize twice. Will the third time be the charm?

India Ferrah

India came into season three with over-the-top glam looks, but was critiqued for her personality. Now she's ready to high-kick her way to the top spot.

Miz Cracker

Season 10 veteran Miz Cracker, the self-described Jewish Barbie, is back for a new crown.

Mayhem Miller

Mayhem Miller came out swinging in season 10, but now she has eyes on the hall of fame.

Derrick Barry

Season eight star Derrick Barry struggled to show she's more than just a Britney Spears impersonator, can she flourish in the new season of All Stars?

Mariah Paris Balenciaga

Season three veteran Mariah Paris Balenciaga was eliminated after underperforming in Snatch Game, but now Mariah is back and ready to take the top prize.

Jujubee

Jujubee, a veteran of season two and All Stars season one, has never made it to the top. Will the third time be the charm? 

Blair St. Clair

A veteran of season 10, Blair has grown and had a "glow up" since her time on the show.

Shea Couleé

A veteran of season nine, Shea hails from Chicago. On her season, she got four wins before those infamous rose petals sent her packing in the finale.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season five will premiere Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. on VH1.

