All the Celebrities Featured in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's Star-Studded "Stuck With U" Music Video

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 8, 2020 7:24 AM
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released their song "Stuck with U" on Friday.
In the corresponding music video, the 26-year-old singers were seen social distancing in their respective homes with their loved ones. For instance, the "Sorry" star's wife, Hailey Bieber, made several cameos, and the "thank u, next" artist seemed to confirm her relationship with Dalton Gomez by dancing with him at the end of the clip.
However, they weren't the only celebrities to appear in the video. Fans also spotted Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Demi Lovato, Michael Bublé, Jaden Smith, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Chance the Rapper, Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Fans also wondered if Carole Baskin would appear in the video after a clip of the Tiger King celeb dancing with her husband, Howard, started spreading online. However, Grande made it clear she "did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video" and the Baskins were ultimately not featured.
"Since we are certainly all in this pandemic together, we were happy to dress up in one of our old Fur Ball gala outfits and dance with our cat, Pearlie, when we were asked to participate," Baskin said in a statement to E! News. "I hope the song does well and has a unifying effect for the greater good in this time of self-imposed isolation."
Several fans appeared in the video, as well.
All the net proceeds from the streams and sales of "Stuck with U" will be donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation to help fund grants and scholarships for the children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, police officers and firefighters impacted by the global coronavirus pandemic.
Watch the video to hear the new tune and spot a few celebrities. Fans can also see pictures of the stars' came via the gallery below.
YouTube
The makeup mogul dipped her supermodel sister in the video.
YouTube
The actress and the producer slow danced in their red robes.
YouTube
The basketball star and the cookbook author enjoy a glass of wine in their yard.
Article continues below
YouTube
The That '70s Show couple showed off their sweet moves in the video.
YouTube
The singer and her main man shared a smooch in the music video.
YouTube
The "No Problem" artist wrapped his arms around his wife.
Article continues below
YouTube
The Grammy winner held his leading lady and their little one close as they swayed side to side.
YouTube
The 21-year-old star made a quick cameo in the middle of the video.
YouTube
The couple packs on the PDA in the video.
Article continues below
YouTube
The "7 rings" star dances with her new beau.
