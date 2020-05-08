Did Station 19 Confirm What's Going on With Grey's Anatomy's DeLuca?

Grey's Anatomy ended its season early after production was shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus, but that doesn't mean the stories from Grey Sloan Memorial are done.

When viewers last saw DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), Meredith found him having an episode. He admitted something was wrong and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was there by his side. Well, Station 19 seemingly confirmed exactly what was going on with DeLuca and it is what fans expected.

Station 19 finished shooting its season, which means up until its finale, viewers will be getting some nods and clues as to what was supposed to happen in the last few episodes of Grey's Anatomy, including a diagnosis for DeLuca. Meredith and DeLuca's sister Carina (Stefania Spampinato) were already concerned he was showing early signs of bipolar disorder.