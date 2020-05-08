Taylor Swift Announces "City of Lover" Concert With Never-Before-Seen Footage

We love(r) this announcement!

Taylor Swift is set to drop a new concert special! Swifties, get ready, because on Sunday, May 17, ABC will be airing T.Swift's "City of Lover" concert. The special will show fans footage from Swift's Sept. 2019 performance of Lover in Paris.

The Grammy winner announced the news on Good Morning America on Friday.

"Hey, Good Morning America, it's Taylor," Swift said in a video message on Friday. "Just wanted to say, 'Hi.' Hope everybody's doing well and everybody's happy and healthy and staying safe."

"So, I played this concert in September called the City of Lover show and it was in Paris and it was so much fun," Swift continued. "It was actually a show put together to celebrate the Lover album coming out, and we filmed it! So, that is going to be airing on ABC on May 17."