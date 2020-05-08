Ariana Grande Confirms Dalton Gomez Romance in "Stuck With U" Music Video

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 8, 2020 3:53 AM

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez

Music video official! 

Ariana Grande has confirmed her romance with real estate beau Dalton Gomez. The couple appears at the end of the singer's new music video, "Stuck With U." The new track is Grande's collab with Justin Bieber, which is helping to support the Coronavrius relief efforts. Proceeds from the streams and sales of "Stuck with U" are set to be donated to First Responders Children's Foundation, which will help to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the pandemic.

The "Stuck With U" music video features a number of celebs, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. We also see Bieber sharing sweet moments with wife Hailey Bieber in the video.

 And just after the 3:30 mark in the visual, Grande can be seen sharing an embrace with a man, whose face is out of the frame. Then, while dancing with Grande, Gomez finally steps into the camera frame, revealing his face to the world and officially confirming their relationship.

Grande first sparked romance rumors with Gomez back in March.

"They run in the same circle," a source shared with E! News at the time. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home."

Watch Grande and Bieber's "Stuck With U" video above!

