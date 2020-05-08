Riverdale Is About to Graduate High School, But What Comes Next?

Riverdale's senior year may have been cut short, but big changes are still coming.

The final three episodes that were planned for season four before production was forced to shut down would have included some serious end-of-high school milestones: senior prom, final college decisions, and of course, graduation, meaning the first few episodes of season five will be spent wrapping up the end of the school year and some of those less orthodox things that come with a Riverdale senior year, like mysterious creepy video tapes terrorizing the town.

But after all that is said and done and season four is actually wrapped up in the way it was intended, what comes next? Riverdale, the college years? A time jump? Everybody comes back to take jobs at Riverdale High? We posed that question to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and while he couldn't spoil exactly what's coming, he could tease what the writers are talking about, and how things have changed since the pandemic.