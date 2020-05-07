Ariana Grande "Did Not Allow" Carole Baskin's Cameo in Her and Justin Bieber's Music Video

Ariana Grande is not allowing this allegedly "Dangerous Woman" to star in her and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video.

It would seem Ariana is one of the thousands of people who binged Netflix's controversial Tiger King series as she revealed on Thursday that she "did not allow" Baskin to be featured in her and Justin Bieber's music video, which includes footage that fans sent in.

She shared her disdain for Baskin when Justin shared a clip of the Tiger King star dancing with her second husband as part of a teaser for the music video. Upon seeing this, Grande quickly told her followers, "For the record, I did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that's ..... unique."

Her reaction of course elicited a flurry of responses, most of which were humorous. "I am very glad someone is laughing. the f--king heart attacks i had over this," she responded to one individual.