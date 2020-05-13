Jessica Alba's Meditation Guru Is Here to Help You Find Your Zen

And it doesn't recall a total overhaul of your day. A mother of two young kids with nightlife impresario Noah Tepperberg, the certified health coach is acutely aware that twice-daily 20-minute sessions are out of reach for most people.

She suggests clients like Cara Delevingne, a subscriber to her app, start by committing to just two minutes each morning (first thing in the a.m. is ideal, she notes, before you get bogged down in the day's to-do list) for your first week, five the next and maybe 10 after that. But no matter what you squeeze in, you're doing amazing, sweetie.

"The most important thing is not to judge your practice," she stresses. "So if you are doing it, you're attempting it—you're doing it." She sees time and again people get caught up in the idea that they had a "bad meditation" or didn't feel keyed in enough. "Every day will be different," she insists, "but I think really being gentle and kind with the process, it will really make it such a realistic approach to showing up to do it every day."