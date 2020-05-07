Watch Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, and Seth Rogen Perform "Hakuna Matata" on The Disney Family Singalong

If there was ever a time we could all use some Hakuna Matata, it's right about now.

For the next installment of the Disney Family Singalong, airing this Sunday, four of the stars of the live action Lion King reprised their roles for a performance of the seminal classic, "Hakuna Matata." It means no worries for the rest of your days and while no one can promise that in a time like this, it's nice to pretend we can stick to such a problem-free philosophy.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the performance by Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, and Donald Glover and Walter Russell III as Simba, and be warned: this song might get stuck in your head for the rest of your days, especially because it's only a snippet. You'll be singing it until at least Sunday, when you'll get to hear the full performance.