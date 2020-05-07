Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Living in Tyler Perry's $18 Million Mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a home fit for royalty.

While the couple has been calling Southern California home for several weeks now, many had no idea where they actually lived—until now. 

According to multiple reports, Prince Harry and Meghan's temporary home is located in Beverly Hills.

The Daily Mail reports the couple has been staying in a luxurious mansion belonging to Tyler Perry. It is unless if the pair are renting Tyler's property or staying there as guests, but there appears to be no record of the mansion having been sold.

The eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom property sits on 22 acres and the top of a hill in a guard-gated community. And as you likely could have guessed, the views of Los Angeles are stunning from every angle including the pool. 

In recent weeks, both Prince Harry and Meghan have tried to keep a low-profile in Southern California as they raise their son Archie Harrison.

At the same time, the pair managed to pull off the impossible by secretly delivering Easter meals to neighbors in need through the non-profit Project Angel Food.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"They are still talking to organizations and charities they have worked with to see how they can help," a source shared with E! News. "The circumstances have changed but their intent to help has not." 

As for life at home during the Coronavirus pandemic, both parents are dedicated to family time with their growing son.

"Like many parents, they are focused on Archie and their family as well," a source previously shared with E! News. "They are trying to make the best of it and are enjoying all the time together as a family."

The source added that Archie has been "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives." 

And as you likely could have guessed, Archie "brings a great deal of joy" to both parents during these changing times.

