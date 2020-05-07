Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Indefinitely Postpone Their Summer Wedding in Italy

May. 7, 2020

Alex Rodriguezwill have to wait even longer to put "El Anillo" on Jennifer Lopez's ring finger. 

A source tells E! News, the singer and former pro-athlete have indefinitely postponed their summer nuptials because of the coronavirus pandemic. "They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice," the insider reveals. "Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated."

According to the source, Jennifer and Alex planned to host their wedding in Italy and still hope to "have the wedding of their dreams" when the timing is right. The insider says they are considering new dates, but don't see the ceremony taking place anytime "soon."

The change in plans likely comes as a disappoint to the famous couple as they've been planning for the big day for many months, but Jennifer previously said that the timing of the wedding "doesn't" matter to her.

"He's like, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it. I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush,'" she revealed during Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour in Los Angeles. "If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners."

Meanwhile, Alex previously joked that he and Jennifer might just throw an impromptu wedding, the same way they did for his daughter Ella Rodriguez's 12th birthday. He told Jimmy Fallon, "What was great is we had a drive-through party. And then some people said maybe we have a drive-through wedding. It will be cheaper!"

While they wait for their wedding day to come, Alex, Jennifer and their kids are hunkering down in their home, where they've made plenty of TikToks and other fun memories. 

