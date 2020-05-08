"Bitch!" Watch NeNe Leakes Explode at Kenya Moore 1 Minute Into the RHOA Virtual Reunion!

Shots fired.

In this exclusive clip from part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion (which airs Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m.), the ladies sound off on Kenya Moore's subdued persona, known as "Ken." As fans of the show surely know, "Ken" is the pet name given to Kenya by her estranged husband Marc Daly.

"I actually like Ken, I think Ken is the better person," NeNe Leakes starts things off.

"That was slightly a compliment," Porsha Williams quips.

Unfortunately, this playful tone doesn't last long as things escalate quickly between the housewives. Specifically, as Andy Cohen pushes NeNe to clarify her stance, the Glee alum notes that "Ken shuts the f--k up."

"Well, maybe NeNe should be more like Ken," the former beauty queen retorts. "She needs to learn how to shut the f--k up."

Of course, this doesn't sit well with the 52-year-old entrepreneur, who declares she is "like Ken."