Kelly Clarkson Reveals How Her Son's Hearing Issues Impacted His Development

Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about the challenges her son is facing in his development.

She reveals to People that her 4-year-old son Remington "Remy" Alexander has struggled with speech from a young age, something that was a huge concern for her and husband Brandon Blackstock. "He had a speech problem because he had this ear problem when he was a baby. We didn't know," Clarkson shares.

According to the singer, Remy "spoke as if he was underwater," which briefly caused her and Brandon to believe he might be "deaf."

Eventually, the pair took him to a specialist and learned that his ears were "clogged up" with a "ton of wax," thus causing the muffled hearing. Thankfully, she says this was a "simple" enough problem to fix, but this health issue "pushed him back almost nine months" in not just his speech development, but also his interpersonal skills.