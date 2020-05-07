14 Super Cute Headbands for Those Last-Minute Video Calls

by Carly Milne | Thu., May. 7, 2020 1:15 PM
Chances are, you've found yourself in some manner of video meeting over the past month (or a Zoom happy hour, hello!). And chances are, you've thought of what top to wear, or how to do your makeup, maybe how to style your hair... but have you considered adding a cute headband to your look?
Whether the answer is "yes" or "no," we went and rounded up some of our faves to help you look fab for your next video call. There's glam ones, styles that are simple but edgy, and even a few over-the-top looks for you dramatic types (no judgment!). Whatever your headband flavor, there's an option for you.
Check out some of our faves below, and shop before your next meeting starts!
This padded, high-rise leather headband mixes the best of both worlds: your sweet side of pushing your hair off your face, and your bad-ass, black leather-wearing side.
Dazzle 'em with this durable metal headband crafted with gems that are made of plastic (can you believe it?). The "gems" alternate between dark and light blue, but if you're not a fan of the color, you can also choose from white, mint green, rose pink and more.
If you want a little glimmer without going full gemstone, this chainmail headband is an option. It's got just enough shine for a little glint of interest, and comes in both gold and silver.
With just the right mix of class and sass, this headband says "I'm businessy" thanks to its black background and knotted top, while the colorful leaves say, "But I'm also fun."
Imagine wearing this headband with your hair in a bun, little wisps coming out the side... wouldn't that be cute? Plus, it's soft and squishy (so less chance of headband headaches), and comes in four fab colors.
This is probably as close as you can get to wearing a crown on a Zoom call and get away with it. With silvery sequins coated in an iridescent sheen over a padded band, you'll definitely turn some heads.
They say two is better than one, and we can't imagine that doesn't apply to headbands, too. But instead of wearing two at once, just get this headband with two bands in one, accented with shimmery pink stones. (There are other color options available if that's not your jam.)
Here's another option for those who want a little shimmer and shine without going full-on glam. Made of sleek and shiny satin, this headband looks like you just effortlessly knotted a scarf in your hair... but only you know the truth.
Now here's a statement-making headband that's totally in line with all the trends. It's padded, it's satiny, it sports oversized pearls... what more could you want (aside from the pearls being real, of course)? You can also grab it in other colors including blue, green and pink.
Remember the salad days of '09, when this headband probably would've popped up on Gossip Girl? Channel your inner Blair Waldorf and slip this on for your next meeting, either leaving your hair loose and wild, or pulling it into a chignon to really drive home the impact of that pink floof.
The color of this beaded headband is called "Kelly," which suggests to us that they think it's green... but it looks turquoise to us. Either way, it's a stunning creation. The brand, Llani, was founded by Alana Oates, who worked for Anthropologie's shoe team... so you know she's got style. Plus, her entire line is inspired by the unique things she finds in Indian markets.
We're heading into summer, which is officially Cherry Print Season. So why not make it work on a headband? This one does a fantastic job of offering this chic seasonal print in an understated yet eye-catching way, but it's okay if you want to go all out and wear it with your cherry print top, too.
Also a hot summer look? Raffia. Usually you see it in hats, shoes and bags, but we like it on this headband for a new take on an old classic. Plus, it's neutral so it'll go with pretty much anything you own.
If all else fails, just wear a tiara.
