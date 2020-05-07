Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome Welcome Baby Girl: Inside the Love Lives of the Harry Potter Stars

NASH / BACKGRID
Congratulations are in order for Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome!
The 31-year-old actor and the 28-year-old actress have welcomed a baby girl. Clair Dobbs, a publicist for the proud parents, confirmed the little one's arrival to E! News on Thursday.
"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," the rep said. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."
The name of the child was not immediately revealed.
Fans first learned about the pregnancy in April. Grint and Groome were spotted out in London at the time, and followers got their very first look at her baby bump.
This is the first child for the couple, who have been romantically linked together for years. The Harry Potter alum suggested he'd like to start a family one day during a 2018 interview with The Guardian.
"I'd like to settle down and have kids soon," the Ron Weasley star told the publication at the time. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."
As fans are well aware, Grint spent a decade appearing in the film series based on J. K. Rowling's novels. However, a lot has changed for the celebrity since he first landed the magical role as a pre-teen and starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.
For a look at the love lives of the cast members, check out the gallery below.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel is currently in a relationship with actress Erin Darke, who he met on the set of their 2013 movie, Kill Your Darlings. "We met on the set of Kill Your Darlings, and just got on immediately. It was one of those instant things where you're like, 'Oh, I really like this person.' You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations," Daniel said about their relationship in a 2014 interview with Parade.
MEGA
Emma Watson
Emma is very private about her love life and doesn't discuss her relationships in interviews. However, she was linked to tech entrepreneur William "Mack" Knight for some time. A source told The Sun in Feb. 2016, "Mack is just a normal, down-to-earth guy who has nothing to do with Hollywood, and Emma loves that. She was left really hurt by her break-up with Matthew [Janney] and it's taken her more than a year to feel ready to start again with somebody. They're really happy with each other and see each other whenever Emma does not have work commitments." But according to multiple reports, the couple has called it quits. In 2018, Emma romanced Glee's Chord Overstreet for several months before moving on with tech CEO Brendan Wallace later that same year. They also split. She talked about being single during a 2019 interview with British Vogue. "I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel," she told the magazine. "I was like, 'This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self-partnered."
YouTube
Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint is another Harry Potter cast member that keeps his personal life on the down low. But according to reports and social media, Rupert has been dating actress Georgia Groome on and off for years. The Daily Mail posted pictures of the duo at dinner in Los Angeles back in March 2017 and one lucky fan took a picture with Rupert at the premiere of Georgia's movie Double Date in October. Fast forward three years later and they've welcomed their first child together!
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/ Getty Imagesfor Lacoste
Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom married longtime love Angela Jones in May 2018 in Italy. The duo got engaged back in December 2016.
Instagram
Tom Felton
Tom Felton had been in a relationship with Jade Olivia since 2008, but the couple reportedly split in 2016. He and Emma Watson briefly sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2019, but nothing came to fruition between the former costars.
Instagram
Evanna Lynch
Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter, started dating singer-songwriter AnDel in 2017 but, according to their Instagram profiles, have since parted ways.
Ron Mateo/Universal Studios Hollywood
Bonnie Wright
Bonnie Wright and Harry Potter co-star Jamie Campbell Bower got engaged in 2011, but split the following year. In 2014, Bonnie opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Simon Hammerstein. She told the Evening Standard at the time, "We got on really well. That's why we're still together. London's such a melting pot that you can always find lovely people. It's nice being with someone who respects the arts so we talk about everything together."
Her current relationship status is unknown.
Cheers to the family of three!