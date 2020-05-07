Taylor Swift Drinking Wine Is a Big "Isolation" Mood

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Taylor Swift sure does have style.

On Thursday, the "Lover" singer gave fans a look into her social distancing mood with an epic Instagram post. Sitting comfortably on her glamorous couch and donning Free People's Bali Daisy Jane oversized sweater (now sold out) and slouch joggers, Swift can be seen holding up a glass of wine as she flashes the camera a fierce pout,.

"biiig isolation," she captioned the snap, adding some wine and snake emojis that could confirm something major. Her post comes days after fans speculated that the Grammy winner has a big announcement planned. After posting what appeared to be an innocent selfie, Swifties noticed that the timestamp on the post was exactly 5:08 p.m. ET, which they believe to be Swift's way of saying that something exciting is coming on May 8. Further confirming their theory, the date in question happens to fall on a Friday, which fans know is the day of the week that she always drops new music on.