NFL's Earl Thomas Addresses Allegations That Wife Threatened Him With a Gun for Cheating

NFL player Earl Thomas is speaking out after his family drama made headlines.

Earlier this week, E! News obtained court documents detailing an alleged altercation between the Baltimore Ravens player and his wife Nina Thomas.

According to the documents, police say Nina discovered her husband was with another woman via his Snapchat account. The documents state Nina and two of her friends went to confront Earl at his Airbnb. Once there, Nina allegedly took her husband's pistol with the intention to "scare him."

Court documents allege that Nina put the gun to Earl's head "from less than a foot away."

E! News can confirm Nina was arrested April 13 for the charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon—family violence. Nina has not formally entered a plea but denies the allegations.

"These accusations have left Nina distraught but not broken. I represent her today because I admire her efforts and seek to be a voice for the falsely accused and the criminally mistreated," her attorney said in a statement. "As her attorney, I am here to declare that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear her good name."