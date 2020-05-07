Grimes Reacts After Elon Musk Corrects Her Explanation of Their Newborn Son's Unique Name

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 7, 2020 9:38 AM

While you try to pronounce the name of Grimes and Elon Musk's newborn son, even the new mom got slightly mixed up on her baby's very unique moniker. 

Just days ago, the Tesla co-founder confirmed their first child together had arrived. However, Musk spurred more headlines when he responded to a fan asking for the little one's name with "X Æ A-12 Musk."

While fans tried to figure out what exactly they were reading, the musician weighed in with an explanation, though it wasn't entirely correct. 

"X, the unknown variable," she wrote. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

Grimes concluded, "A=Archangel, my favorite song" before adding a rat and sword emoji. "Metal rat."

Musk called out her typo, tweeting, "SR-71, but yes."

"I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, da--it. That was meant to be profound," the first-time mom quipped back. 

As for how to say it, the jury's still out. Some have theorized the baby's name can be pronounced as Ash Archangel considering Æ can be said as "Ash" and the code name for the A-12 aircraft was"Archangel." 

Whatever the case, the newborn is "happy, healthy & cute as a button," according to his famous dad. Now, if Musk can just clear up that pronunciation...

