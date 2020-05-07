The Koral x Kappa Collab Brings You the Best of Both Athleisure Brands

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne | Thu., May. 7, 2020 9:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Koral x Kappa Collab

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Bored of your workout wear? Feel like you've been wearing the same thing over and over for every sweat sesh? Casual gear stuck in the same gear for too long?

We hear ya. Luckily, fab LA-based luxury activewear brand Koral banded together with iconic Italian sportswear brand Kappa, and together, the two conspired to solve all our athleisurewear problems with a capsule collection that covers all the bases. With 12 functional, wearable pieces based on the goal of effortlessly reinterpreting classic silhouettes for the modern woman, there's a little something for everyone. Whether you're looking for activewear, streetwear or outerwear, they've got it all in bold patterns, eye-catching colors and sexy silhouettes.

We picked out a few of our favorites to get you started. Shop them below!

Read

The 11 Best Leggings That Aren't Black

Groove Zephyr Cropped Anorak

Welcome to the perfect lightweight pullover jacket for going to and from your workout (when we get to do that again), or wearing for those chilly nights that happen while spring transforms into summer. We love the classic Koral guava color, black netting detail, the drawstring cord, and of course, that bold Kappa logo on the back.

Koral x Kappa Collab
$264 Koral
Triumph Infinity Jumpsuit

This is the workout wear version of a mullet. We mean that in the best of ways because this jumpsuit is business in the front, with its high-zip neck and bold, body-covering pattern with the Kappa logo, but it's party in the back with a stunning keyhole cutout and mesh paneling. And in between? Koral's signature liquid shine Infinity fabric. Damned if you're not gonna look fab the next time you break a sweat.

Koral x Kappa Collab
$195 Koral
Vera Valo Dress

Athletic dresses are definitely getting their time in the sun, and with good reason: they're super chic. Case in point? This one. It's stretchy in all the right ways, so it'll hug your curves... and the notched hem will show a little leg. And from the back, a low-cut scoop gives way to a mesh t-back, so it's both sexy and functional. Score.

Koral x Kappa Collab
$218 Koral
Terrain Crop Top and Verona Zephyr Wide Leg Pants

Kick it casually in this cute combo, featuring a lightweight crop accented with Kappa's iconic logo, and Kappa's signature track pants in our favorite black and papaya Koral color combo. They also feature a flattering drawstring waist and breakaway legs that offer a peek at the Kappa logo sneaking down the inside seam.

Koral x Kappa Collab
Top $98 Koral Pants $215 Koral

When you're done stocking up on athleisurewear, make sure you don't miss out on some fab wide-leg pants!

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-COMM: Pleated Tank 5-Star Amazon Reviews Collage

This $14 Pleated Tank Has 1,300 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Ecomm: 5 Wayfair Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

5 Wayfair Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

E-comm: Take a Stance in These Wide Leg Pants

Take a Stance in Summer's Wide Leg Pants Trend

Ecomm: Online shopping

Today's Best Sales: Fenty Beauty, Shopbop, Unique Vintage & More

E-Comm: Lululemon Has Just Made Your New Favorite T-Shirt

Lululemon Has Just Made Your New Favorite T-Shirt

E-comm: 13 Hilarious Books to Read If You Need a Good Laugh

13 Hilarious Books to Read If You Need a Good Laugh

E-comm: Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom

Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Shop Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Shop Designer Collaborations , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.