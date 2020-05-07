Courteney Cox Admits It's Been "Hard" Being Separated From Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Amid Lockdown

Lockdown has been hard for Courteney Cox.

During Thursday's at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Friends star opened up about being separated from her longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid while practicing social distancing.

"He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead, he had to England first and then, all of a sudden, [quarantine] happened," she told host Ellen DeGeneres of her and the Snow Patrol guitarist's difficult predicament. "I have not seen him in so long and you don't realize, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime, but now, it's like, Oh, my God, I just miss, you know, his physical touch. Just all of it. It's been hard, really. This is the longest time."

While on the topic of social distancing, Courteney admitted that her hilarious TikTok videos have been getting on her daughter Coco Arquette's nerves. "I'm literally doing TikToks," she said after joking that she's running out of content to post on social media. "That's what we fight about. Coco's like, ‘Oh, my God…'"