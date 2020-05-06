Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She Once Weighed Just 93 Pounds While Addicted to Valium

Just when you though Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed everything one could know about her, she does it again.

When she joined Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor she let people in on her dry sense of humor, before revealing a more emotional side as the lead in the next season of The Bachelorette. Afterwards, she stayed a constant figure in the lives of Bachelor Nation fans through her podcast Off the Vine, where she talked about anything and everything under the sun. And now, in her latest endeavor, a YouTube show called 9 to Wine, the 34-year-old got candid about the ups and downs made her the person she is today.

In her inaugural episode, the podcast host delved into her entire life story, starting with her childhood. She recalled being a "drama queen" from a very young age, which was one of the first signs that she was destined to do "big things."

From her teens onward, the star tried to make it as a dancer in Vancouver, all the while working small jobs as a waitress. Kaitlyn said she had "no idea" what kept her going, but eventually she had her big break when she landed a gig as a dancer for the Canadian Football League.