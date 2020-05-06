Kelly Clarkson's L.A. Mansion Could Be Yours for $10 Million: Go Inside

Have $10 million to spare? This news is for you!

You'll be happy to know that Kelly Clarkson just listed her Los Angeles mansion for that hot, hot price. Even if you're not in the market to purchase a house right now, it doesn't hurt to take a look at one fabulous property.

The singer and host's massive house features eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, a gym, a wine cellar, a game room and so much more. Plus, the backyard is any Angelenos dream, as there's an outdoor pool, a built-in grill area and in-ground spa.

Additionally, there's a lot of grass and greenery to enjoy when you just want to spend some time getting fresh air.

And if you have kiddos, there are plenty of rooms to set up for your little ones. Moreover, all of the fashionistas will love to know the house comes complete with larger-than-life walk-in closets and bathrooms with plenty of vanity space.

Photos

The Perfect Celebrity Homes for Social Distancing

If you're curious to see what Kelly's $10 million mansion looks like, go inside her humble abode!

Kelly Clarkson, House for sale

The MLS

Anything But Blue

Wake up to some fresh air, since this room leads right to the balcony. The fireplace is also a nice touch!

Kelly Clarkson, House for sale

The MLS

Let's Chat

Kelly's home is great for having guests over! The open floor plan allows for a welcoming space and makes the shared spaces feel larger.

Kelly Clarkson, House for sale

The MLS

Bubble Bath Time

Get some me-time with this incredible bathroom. From the spacious layout to the vanity area and massive bathtub, this is one room you'll never want to leave.

Kelly Clarkson, House for sale

The MLS

Game Room

Get your game on! The perfect room to unwind and unplug.

Kelly Clarkson, House for sale

The MLS

Arts & Crafts

Let your imagination run wild with this room. Perfect for setting up as an arts and crafts room, or make it an area where your little ones can have some fun.

Kelly Clarkson, House for sale

The MLS

Sweet Dreams

A room perfect for some rest and relaxation! The painted wood and tile pattern give this room some extra oomph.

Kelly Clarkson, House for sale

The MLS

Chef's Kiss

Bon appétit! This gourmet kitchen is perfect for cooking your kiddos or loves one a fresh meal. It features three islands (!!!), two dishwashers and chic appliances.

Kelly Clarkson, House for sale

The MLS

Movie Night

Get the popcorn ready! Enjoy some family time or a date night with your partner with this at-home theater.

As the old saying goes: home is where the heart is!

