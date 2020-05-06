How Mark Consuelos Tried—and Failed—to "Catch" Kelly Ripa Cheating

We're not a love doctor, but here's a reminder that communication is key in relationships.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are one of Hollywood's most successful—and beloved—couples in the public eye.

But in a new book called What Makes a Marriage Last, the couple decided to share a story that is too good not to repeat.

"After we were married, I was doing a show in Boston, and I couldn't get a hold of her all day," Mark wrote in the excerpt obtained by Cosmopolitan. "We didn't have cell phones then. I got a really bad feeling. So I got on a flight to New York and called her from the plane and asked her what she was doing that night."

While Kelly told her man that she was busy all day cleaning the toilets, Mark had his doubts. What came next was a twist that deserves some popcorn.