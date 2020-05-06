This Disney Star Perfectly Reacts to an Ex Disneyland Employee Calling Him a ''Little A--hole''

There's apparently a lot of tea at the most magical place on Earth...

TikTok user Nicole Smith, whose username is @coliepolieolie21, recently shared several videos about her experience with celebrities when she worked at Disneyland.

Some of the stars she claims she encountered included Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and so many others.

While Smith mostly had great things to say about the actors and singers she met, there were a few who allegedly didn't leave the best impression.

According to the TikTok user, she didn't have a good experience with two stars from the Disney Channel show, Good Luck Charlie. The two people in question? Leigh-Allyn Baker and Bradley Steven Perry.

"[I did not meet] the entire cast of Good Luck Charlie..." Smith shared in her video, with a picture of the Disney Channel cast featured in her background. "But this lady (Baker) and then this kid (Perry). And this kid was a little a--hole. I did not like him at all."