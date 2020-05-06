Jax Taylor Blindsided By "Intense" Vanderpump Rules Virtual Reunion

Will the Vanderpump Rules season 8 reunion be the most dramatic one yet?

As Jax Taylor exclusively told E! News, the taped sit down with Andy Cohen and his co-stars was "a little bit more intense than [he's] used to." We can't say this is a surprising update as, throughout season 8, the SUR bartender has found himself at odds with Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute and others.

"It is what it is with our group, you know? I mean, there always is going to be drama. There's always going to be arguing whether there's a show or there's not a show," Brittany Cartwright's husband told E!. "I mean that's just the group I'm involved with, as we've known each other for many, many years."

While Jax noted that not all of the Pump Rules cast gets along, he made it clear that they're "all family." Nonetheless, Lisa Vanderpump's longtime employee revealed he was blindsided by the intensity of the reunion.