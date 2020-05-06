Elon Musk's Son Isn't Alone: Check Out More Unique Celebrity Kids' Names!

When it comes to naming their kids, some stars are totally creative.

Yesterday, Elon Musk shared with Twitter his son's unique name, X Æ A-12 Musk, after announcing the news that the little one had been born on Monday.

Right away, fans of Musk tried to decipher the meaning behind the moniker, with Grimes sharing additional details around the significance of his name.

"X, the unknown variable," she wrote on Twitter. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent. (A=Archangel, my favorite song)."

Musk and Grimes aren't the only celebrities to have standout names for their kid, either.