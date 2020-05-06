Take a Stance in Summer's Wide Leg Pants Trend

by Carly Milne | Wed., May. 6, 2020 2:00 PM
Spring is still in the air, but we're definitely on the fast track for summer... and that means an opportunity to refresh our wardrobes for the season!
Our go-to faves? Wide leg pants. They're just so easy and effortless, which comes in handy when your brain is melting from the heat of the summer sun. We love them in easy breezy styles, structured lines that can be dressed up or down, and in denim with a flattering high-waist and raw hem. Whether with sneaks or sandals, slinky tops or comfy tees, they're the perfect choice for summer styles of all kinds.
We've rounded up a few of our favorites for you to shop. Check 'em out down below!
Made of a cotton/linen/elastane blend, these breezy pants were made for summer, with a slight crop to show off your super cute sandals. Pair 'em with a tee to make 'em comfy, or a cami to make 'em sexy. They also come in regular and plus sizes.
The fashion aficionados at Good American just dropped the Good Waist Palazzo yesterday, and we're so glad they did. Not only are they based on the famed Good Waist fit they've become famous for, but the fabric blend includes recycled cotton, and it comes in the brand's famed extensive and inclusive sizing. Plus, they're ridiculously stylish.
Easy? Yup. Breezy? Yup. Super cute? You betcha. Lightweight, stripey and begging for a trip to the beach, these pants were made for sandals and a tank top... so, yes, they're totally made for summer.
If you haven't taken the plunge with a piece from Universal Standard, what are you waiting for? Everything in their amazing and extensive line is made for every body. Case in point, these stunning wide-leg pants which come in Caramel and Black, feature pleats and a high waist for a flattering fit, and are available in a range of sizes from 4XS to 3XL.
Get your print on with these bold floral pants from the new Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific collab, made of machine washable polyester, front pockets, and sass to spare. Plus, they've got just the right amount of croppage to show off your cute summer sandals.
A little bit of everything went into this pair of wide leg pants, which pretty much makes them perfect. There's a dash of high waist, a smidge of cargo pockets and exposed buttons, and a pinch of flattering seam work, all of which combine to create the perfect combo of dress up or dress down chic.
Nothing says summer like a pair of chinos, and Everlane has some of the best. We're in love with this wide leg pair that come in the perfect cropped length, made of light breathable cotton and featuring a little 70s fashionable flare for good measure.
Have you fallen in love with DL1961 yet? You're about to. We don't know how they do it, but they somehow manage to make jeans that fit like they were tailor made just for you. We recommend starting with their signature Hepburn silhouette, with its figure-flattering high rise and contoured waistband. They flare perfectly, ending with a raw hem for a little extra style.
Made of breezy crinkled cotton, these pants are ideal for those super hot summer days (or nights), when all you want to do is lay in the shade with a wide-brimmed hat and a good book. Even though they have a tie front, the waistband is elastic. So they're easy on/off if you want to throw them on over your bathing suit when you're running to and from the beach.
These stylin' olive green numbers are part of the Camilla Coelho capsule collection, made up of elevated beachy wear with a super fashionable flare. Made of satin jacquard fabric with side pockets and a zip front, they're effortless style at its finest, instantly elevating your look.
How about a little sailor style for your wardrobe? Super soft with a high waist and a figure-flattering fit, these wide-leg pants are destined to become your new go-to for dressing up or down. No, it's not too much to pair them with a stripey tee. Yes, that's how we're planning on wearing them, too!
If you want something a little more dressy but don't want to do away with the wide leg, these are the pants for you. With soft pleats, an elastic waist and crepey texture, they're fantastic for more formal affairs, but you could still get away with making them casual if you pair them with sneaks and a tee.
Gingham is totally on trend for summer, so you might as well kill two style birds with one stone by wearing wide leg pants sporting this popular pattern! Not only are they comfy and drapey in all the right ways, they also come with a matching belt to cinch you in at the waist. They're flowy, they're fabulous, and they're destined to be yours
Want your sailor-style wide leg pants in red? ModCloth has your back (or rather, your bottom)! These cotton high-rise pants feature double-breasted decorative buttons, an elastic-back waistband for added comfort, and practical side pockets to stash your stuff. Can't you just picture them with a pair of platforms and a cute top?
There's nothing like linen to make even the hottest of summer days more tolerable, and we love it even more in these drapey wide leg pants with front pleats. And they're versatile, too. You can dress them up with a cami and strappy heels, or pair them with a tank and flats for the ultimate summertime uniform.
