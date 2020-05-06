Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split: Look Back at Their Romance

Wed., May. 6, 2020

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson may have gone their separate ways, but the former loves will forever remain one of our favorite couples

On May 6, E! News learned that the British model and Pretty Little Liars alum had called in quits after almost two years together. After finally confirming their relationship in June 2019 with a steamy post dedicated to Benson, Delevingne told E! News why it was the perfect time to go public with their romance. 

"I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," she shared at the TrevorLIVE Gala that same month. "It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?

Then, the Looking for Alaska star gushed over Benson at the Girl up #GirlHero Awards with E! News, saying, "It's so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me and I'm the luckiest girl in the world."

An insider close to Delevingne and Benson weighed in on the secret behind their lasting love, crediting their deep commitment to one another with creating a relationship that neither star had experienced before.

"It's a different type of relationship with a lot of understanding, support and loving communication, the source told E! News. "They just do normal things like get coffee, walk the dog or go to the movies. They like to stay home together a lot and just chill. They are very sweet and loving together. They are always doing simple nice things for each other and it all comes very easy and naturally." The insider also added, "They are committed to one another and very much in love." 

From sparking romance rumors and going public to sharing steamy pictures and gushing over each other on the red carpet, relive Delevingne and Benson's relationship milestones below:

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson

Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson first sparked romance rumors in May 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. Later that month, pictures emerged of Delevingne kissing Benson on the cheek.

Ashley Benson

Instagram

A & C

In Aug. 2018, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared a selfie on Instagram wearing "A" and "C" initials on her necklace. Days later, Delevingne and Benson were photographed kissing at Heathrow Airport in London.

Cara Delevingne Ashley Benson

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for RBC

Party Pics

In Sept. 2018, the co-stars promoted Her Smell at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson

Instagram

"Post Show Cuddle Puddle"

In March 2019, stylist Jamie Mizrahi shared this sweet picture of Delevingne and Benson after the Chanel show in Paris. "post show cuddle puddle," Mizrahi captioned the social media snap.

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Kiss

Instagram

Officially Official

In June 2019, Delevingne posted a video of her and Benson kissing, confirming their relationship. The model and actress captioned the post with heart and rainbow emojis, writing, "#PRIDE."

Cara Delevingne Ashley Benson

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project

A Sweet Shout-Out

Delevingne gave Benson a sweet shout-out during her acceptance speech for The Trevor Project's Hero Award in June.

Cara Delevingne Ashley Benson

Best Image / BACKGRID

Sharing a Laugh

"They just do normal things like get coffee, walk the dog or go to the movies. They like to stay home together a lot and just chill," a source told E! News of the duo's romance. "They are very sweet and loving together. They are always doing simple nice things for each other and it all comes very easy and naturally. They are committed to one another and very much in love."

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

My Best Friend's Wedding

The couple attends a pre-wedding celebration for Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman in late June.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne

Best Image / BACKGRID

Engagement Speculation

In July 2019, engagement rumors went into overdrive as the couple was spotted wearing gold bands as they enjoyed a vacation in France.

Ashley Benson, Tattoos

Photographed by Nicholas Maggio for Privé Revaux

Imprinted

In late July, Benson shared this snap on her Instagram and fans couldn't help but speculate that the "CD" tattoo alongside her side was of her girlfriend's initials.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson - U.S. Open 2019

Gotham/GC Images

A Perfect Match

The celebrities packed on the PDA at the 2019 US Open Women's final in September.

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Date Night

Delevingne and Benson attended Alanis Morissette's Broadway show Jagged Little Pill: The Musical with friends in November.

Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne, Halsey, Kendall Jenner, NYFW After-Parties

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DKNY

Calling It Quits

On May 6, 2020, E! News learned that the couple had split after almost two years together and that Delevingne is enjoying being single and spending time with great friends in quarantine.

