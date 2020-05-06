This New Pic of Kanye West With Daughters North & Chicago Will Melt Your Heart!

Daddy's girls.
On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian melted our hearts as she shared the sweetest snap of husband Kanye West and daughters North West and Chicago West. In her latest Instagram post, the SKIMS founder captured the "I Love It" rapper on the couch while he enjoyed quality time with their girls.
Clearly, the Kardashian-West matriarch was equally moved by the bonding time as she captioned the image with a little yellow heart. It seems that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was able to grab the cute candid since the trio was busy watching something together.
We love a cute father-daughter moment!
As we previously reported, Kim and Kanye are practicing social distancing with their four children: North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (2) and Psalm (almost 1). Back in April, the KKW Beauty boss told CBS This Morning host Gayle King that they had "watched every single movie under the sun."
"I thought that he'd have a harder time with [social distancing], but he really does love staying home and watching movies and having my cooking and hanging out with the kids," she shared at the time. "I think this time, we're just trying to take advantage of it and be positive."
For a closer look at Kim's shot of Kanye, North and Chicago, be sure to scroll through the West kids' cutest pics below!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Selfie With Saint
"Most days we don't get out of our pajamas," the SKIMS boss shared online.
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Pucker Up!
"What's your favorite thing about quarantine? Let me know....Mine is hanging with my babies 24/7," Kim gushed on social media.
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Silly Saint
"Look at this face!" Kim expressed alongside this pic of Saint.
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Maintaining Memories
"The best thing I've been doing is organizing all of the pictures in my phone and making folders for each of my children," the mother of four shared.
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
PJs on the PJ
"Found this pic of these cuties in my phone," the KUWTK star posted.
Instagram
"Baby Love"
"Baby Love," Kim wrote with this black and white snapshot in January 2020. Too cute!
Instagram
"Morning Madness"
Kim shared the "madness" of her family's morning routine with this adorable photo of all four of her and Kanye's children.
Instagram
Sweet Siblings
North and Psalm kick back on the couch!
Instagram
Merry Christmas
The West family's 2019 holiday card is officially here!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Holiday
Kim and Chicago pose for a mother-daughter photo during the family's recent trip to Tokyo.
Instagram
Twinning
North and Chicago rock matching outfits in this smiley sister snapshot!
Instagram
Thanksgiving
"So Thankful for my babies," Kim shared on Instagram.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Baby Bro
Chicago and Psalm's sibling hangouts are the sweetest!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Too Cool for School
How cute does Chicago look in this chic sunnies?!
Instagram
Sunday Smiles
"Happy Sunday! These cuties always make me smile," Kim wrote with a pic of Saint and his BFF.
Instagram
Another one!
The Wests dress as characters from 2016's animated film Sing. "Kanye went trick or treating like this and could hardly fit in the car," Kim wrote on Instagram.
Instagram
"West worms"
Kim, Kanye and the kids pulled out all the stops for Halloween 2019!
Instagram
Meet the Flintstones
"This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn't get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!"
Jackie Nickerson
Family
"Yesterday was such a huge victory for the Armenian people when the US House Of Representatives acknowledged the Armenian Genocide," Kim wrote on Instagram, captioning another family photo from her recent trip to Armenia.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Bedtime!
Instagram
Zzzz
How cute and North and Kanye cuddling?!
Instagram
Quality Time
Psalm hangs out with his cousin True in an adorable photo series shared to Instagram by both youngsters' moms. "OBSESSED," Kim captioned hers.
Jackie Nickerson
Blessed!
Another sweet snapshot from last week's family baptism.
Jackie Nickerson
Armenia
"Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip," Kim captioned a gorgeous Instagram photo series from her family's recent baptism overseas. "So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia's main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD."
Jackie Nickerson
Baptism
Kourtney and her children, also visiting Armenia, were baptized with the West family.
Jackie Nickerson
North
North stands beside her mom during the baptisms at Armenia's oldest cathedral.
Jackie Nickerson
Chicago
North grabs Chicago's hand during the ceremony.
Jackie Nickerson
Psalm
Baby Psalm is baptized alongside his mom, aunt, siblings and cousins.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Goals
What a crew! "Squad," Kim captioned this sweet photo with North, Saint and Chicago.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Good Views
The clan cozies up around a peaceful fireside dinner. "Wyoming Nights," Kim wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Wyoming
Following news of the Kardashian-West family's new real estate purchase (a $14 million ranch in Wyoming), Kim shared a photo of her daughters enjoying a horseback ride during a trip to the Equality State.
Instagram
Supermom
"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!" Kim captioned the family photo.
Instagram
The Gals
Kim, North and Chicago in between takes!
Instagram
Family Portrait
Kendall Jenner shared this family-filled photo with a pretty hilarious pregnancy joke.
Instagram
Throwback
In April 2019, Kim shared this throwback pic of North and P writing, "Look what I found. They were so small."
Instagram
Party of 5
"Morning," Kim captioned this cuddly pic of her family of five in bed together.
Instagram
Holiday Hugs
True sits on North's lap during the Kardashian-Jenner fam's 2018 Christmas celebrations.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Festive Fam
Kim holds daughters Nori and Chicago close during the family's annual Christmas Eve Party.
Twitter
Model Behavior
North Crashes Kim's photo shoot and proves she has a future in the modeling business.
Twitter
The Cool Kids
"there's no one cooler than them," Kourtney captioned a pic of cousins Saint and Reign enjoying a day at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Instagram
Family Portrait
"I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," Kim shared of their adorable family photo.
Instagram
Supportive Saint
Chicago hops on Saint's shoulders. "Wild Hair Don't Care," Kim captioned.
Instagram
Kanye Kisses
Daddy's girl North shares sweet smooches with her papa. "I can still feel the love," Kim wrote.
Instagram
Cheesin'
"Morning cuties," Kim wrote with this precious pic of Saint flashing a giant smile.
Michael Simon Photography
Runway Rockstar
Kim supports North as she walks her first runway show!
Instagram
Saint the Sailor
Little Saint channels his inner boat captain.
Do you have a favorite Kim and Kanye moment? Be sure to let us know!
