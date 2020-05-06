Prince Harry and Baby Archie's Resemblance Has Royal Fans Freaking Out

Like father, like son.

It's a day of celebration for royal watchers as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son baby Archie Harrison officially turns one.

Lucky for all of us, the proud parents took to Instagram and shared a video of story time with their growing boy. While the clip is enough for any pop culture fan to go ‘awe,' it's the resemblance that really has admirers talking.

When you place a picture of Prince Harry at one besides baby Archie's latest photo, you can't help but notice how similar they are.

And while they appear to share the same reddish hair, the father-son duo certainly has similar eye features and handsome smiles.

Both parents chose Archie's big day to pay it forward and spread awareness about an important cause. With help from Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, Save With Stories aims to bring food and books to children around the world.